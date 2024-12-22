US lifts $10 million bounty on new Syrian leader after talks in Damascus

NEW YORK - The United States has removed a $10 million bounty on Ahmed al-Sharaa, the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), after the first face-to-face meeting between American diplomats and the new Syrian leader in Damascus since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, according to media reports. Barbara Leaf, the state department’s senior diplomat for the Middle East, said al-Sharaa had given assurances in the meeting in Damascus that Islamic State (IS) and other terrorist groups would not be allowed to operate in Syrian territory. Al-Sharaa, who was previously known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, was designated as a terrorist by the US in 2017 over his involvement with Al-Qaeda. The American diplomat said they received, in her words, positive messages, during the discussions in Damascus.