US lifts $10 million bounty on new Syrian leader after talks in Damascus

US lifts $10 million bounty on new Syrian leader after talks in Damascus
December 22, 2024
NEW YORK  -  The United States has removed a $10 million  bounty on Ahmed al-Sharaa, the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), after the first face-to-face meeting between American diplomats and the new Syrian leader in Damascus since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, according to media reports. Barbara Leaf, the state department’s senior diplomat for the Middle East, said al-Sharaa had given assurances in the meeting in Damascus that Islamic State (IS) and other terrorist groups would not be allowed to operate in Syrian territory.  Al-Sharaa,  who was previously known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani,  was designated as a terrorist by the US in 2017 over his involvement with Al-Qaeda. The American diplomat said they received, in her words, positive messages, during the discussions in Damascus.

