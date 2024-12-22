Wapda embarks on institutional excellence with launch of Reforms Study

ISLAMABAD - In a significant step towards institutional excellence and modernization, WAPDA has signed the Institutional Assessment & Reforms Consultancy (IARC) contract with a consortium led by Ginger Sofreco (France), GME (Uruguay), and Warm Waters Advisory (Pakistan). The initiative underscores WAPDA’s commitment to adopting international best practices, optimizing operations, and ensuring sustainable development.

The contract signing ceremony, held in Islamabad, was presided over by Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani and attended by senior members of the Authority, along with representatives of the consultancy firms. Speaking at the occasion, Dr Khawar Munir, General Manager (Hydro) Planning, highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating, “This Reforms Study is not just a project; it is a commitment to embrace innovation, modernize operations, and ensure sustainable development through strong institutional reforms.” IARC is a World Bank funded project having total value of Rs1.14 billion.

The IARC endeavor is designed to thoroughly evaluate WAPDA’s organizational structures, functions, and resources. This comprehensive assessment will provide insights into the organization’s strengths and areas for improvement, ensuring a clear path towards enhanced efficiency and effectiveness. On completion, the study will offer actionable recommendations for institutional capacity-building measures, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the reforms.

The general manager further expressed gratitude to the chairman WAPDA, whose visionary leadership has been instrumental in driving this initiative forward. He also commended the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved in bringing this project to fruition.

Chairman WAPDA envisioned that WAPDA being Pakistan’s premier organization is indeed responsible for the development and management of water and hydropower resources. With a vision to ensure sustainable development and energy security, WAPDA is committed to modernizing its operations and setting benchmarks for excellence in the public sector. He further prayed that may this Reforms Study be the start of a brighter and stronger future for WAPDA, paving the way for it to become a world-class organization harnessing Pakistan’s vast hydropower and renewable energy resources.

The ceremony concluded with acknowledgments to the consulting team, comprising Ginger Sofreco, GME, and Warm Waters Advisory, for their commitment to delivering global expertise tailored to WAPDA’s unique needs. This partnership signifies a collaborative effort to ensure the success of this transformative endeavor.