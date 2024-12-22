Water supply to Karachi areas resumes after 17-day disruption

KARACHI - A sigh of relief for Karachiites facing scarcity of water for weeks as the main pipeline on University Road is ready for the water supply after the completion of repair work, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) said on Friday. In a statement, the KWSC spokesperson confirmed that the repair work of the 84-inch water pipeline, crossing the alignment of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line project on main University Road, has been completed after it developed three consecutive leakages.

The metropolis’ water corporation said that 12 pumps have started functioning again to restore water supply to the areas in surroundings of the University Road. It added that the water supply from Dhabeji Pumping Station was also restored. The line burst on November 29 during the ongoing development work of the BRT Red Line project on arterial road. Later, it developed leakages multiple times and led to shutting down several Dhabeji water pumps due to the repair work.

The leakages had not only caused a loss of thousands of gallons of water but also resulting in a complete halt to water supply in various areas including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Mosmiyat, Safoora, a number of block of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Bahadurabad, Tariq Road, Jamshed Road, New MA Jinnah Road, Ramaswamy, Ranchor Lane, Garden, Lyari, Saddar and Lines Area.

After the main pipeline burst, the metropolis had faced shortage of 150 million gallons per day (MGD) of water as it developed leakages despite multiple attempts of repair.