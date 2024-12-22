Yemen rebels strike Israel’s Tel Aviv in pre-dawn missile attack

Tel Aviv - A missile fired from Yemen by Huthi rebels struck Israel’s commercial hub of Tel Aviv before dawn on Saturday, wounding 16 people in the second such attack within days. Israel’s military said it had failed to intercept the missile, which hit a district of Tel Aviv municipality, forcing many residents to leave their homes in the early hours of Saturday.

The Huthis claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it used a ballistic missile directed at “a military target of the Israeli enemy”.

The rebels have repeatedly launched missile attacks against Israel in solidarity with Palestinians since the war in Gaza began more than a year ago, most of which have been intercepted.