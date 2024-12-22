Young Leaders Conference continues

KARACHI - The second day of the Young Leaders Conference (YLC) 2024, sponsored by the English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), unfolded with transformative sessions and engaging activities centered on the theme “Developmental Leadership – Ikhtiyar Muashre Pe.” For 23 years, EBM has supported YLC’s mission, enabling countless youth to attend the conference and create meaningful impact in their lives. The day began with YLC Champ Waqar Ali’s session, “From I to We,” emphasizing unity, collaboration, and collective action as essential traits for sustainable leadership. This was followed by Dr. Xaher Gul’s insightful session, “The Norms of Becoming a Developmental Leader,” which explored the ethics, mindset, and skills necessary for driving societal growth. A notable highlight was the panel discussion featuring Sikandar Bizenjo, Idrees Qureshi, and Arham Ishtiaq. These young leaders shared their experiences and insights from transformative projects that have redefined social development in Pakistan.

Additionally, the World Café of Social Enterprises showcased impactful initiatives like Doch, Quetta Book Café, and Connect Hear, providing participants with opportunities to interact, brainstorm, and develop solutions for critical social issues.

In the Storytelling Activity sponsored by EBM, participants were encouraged to reflect on their “click moments”—those pivotal instances that fueled their growth and motivated them to move forward.

Breakout sessions addressed key topics such as climate change, mental health, youth unemployment, and education. A standout session explored Bangladesh’s solar micro-grid model, offering actionable strategies to address Pakistan’s energy challenges.

EBM’s unwavering support as the conference’s strategic partner underscored their commitment to fostering youth leadership and promoting sustainable community impact.

The day also featured a capacity-building session by Ali Haider on embracing imperfections, encouraging participants to accept and learn from their flaws.

Day 2 concluded with an inspiring movie night, leaving participants motivated to lead positive change in their communities. The conference continues in the coming days, offering mentorship, practical tools, and leadership training to empower Pakistan’s future leaders.