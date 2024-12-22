Zain Qureshi, others indicted in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Saturday indicted three more suspects including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Zain Qureshi in the GHQ attack case related to May 9 riots. The hearing was conducted by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah while PTI founder Imran Khan was also produced in the courtroom. The hearing was also attended by Special Public Prosecutors Naveed Malik, Zaheer Shah, PTI lawyers Faisal Malik and Faisal Chaudhry. Alongside Zain, Raja Nasir Mehfooz and Raja Shehbaz Tiger have also been indicted. Zain did not attend the hearing. The total number of indictments reached 116 after Saturday’s development. Meanwhile, prosecution pleaded with the court to order blocking identity cards of other accused including Bilal, Ejaz, Asim, and Shaheer Sikandar.