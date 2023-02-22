SIALKOT - Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muzaffar Hayat issued challans to the owners of 15 vehicles for overloading and not having fitness certificate.
According to local administration spokesperson here on Tuesday, the RTA secretary and his team checked 75 vehicles on various highways and imposed a fine amounting to Rs15,500 to 15 vehicles for overloading, while the owners of seven vehicles were made mandatory to provide fitness certificate after getting checked by computerised inspection centre.
FOUR CAUGHT FOR PILFERING ELECTRICITY
Four persons were caught pilfering electricity direct from the main transmission lines in Sialkot district, claim official sources in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) on Tuesday.
On the report of Sub-Division Officers (SDOs), the Sialkot Sadr, Civil Lines and Sambrial police stations officials conducted raids at Miani, Pakka Garha, Muslim Pura and Mohallah Sheikhan, and caught red handed Samiullah, Munawar Hussain, Tariq and Muhammed Akmal pilfering electricity direct from the main transmission lines.
Police have registered cases and started investigation.