SIALKOT - Regional Transport Au­thority (RTA) Secretary Muzaffar Hayat issued challans to the owners of 15 vehicles for over­loading and not having fitness certificate.

According to local administration spokes­person here on Tues­day, the RTA secretary and his team checked 75 vehicles on various highways and imposed a fine amounting to Rs15,500 to 15 vehicles for overloading, while the owners of seven vehicles were made mandatory to provide fitness certificate after getting checked by com­puterised inspection centre.

FOUR CAUGHT FOR PILFERING ELECTRICITY

Four persons were caught pilfering elec­tricity direct from the main transmission lines in Sialkot district, claim official sources in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GE­PCO) on Tuesday.

On the report of Sub-Division Officers (SDOs), the Sialkot Sadr, Civil Lines and Sambrial police stations officials conducted raids at Mi­ani, Pakka Garha, Mus­lim Pura and Mohallah Sheikhan, and caught red handed Samiul­lah, Munawar Hussain, Tariq and Muhammed Akmal pilfering electric­ity direct from the main transmission lines.

Police have registered cases and started inves­tigation.