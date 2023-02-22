Share:

Peshawar - An important meeting was held here with Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan to assess overall law and order, particularly the security situation in the context of the upcoming general elections in the province on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Home Khushal Khan, and other senior police officials.

The chief minister was briefed in detail on various aspects of the province’s overall security situation in advance of the upcoming general elections. The concerned quarters informed that, for the first time in history, general elections in newly merged and settled districts will be held concurrently, adding that the available police force strength is insufficient for the security of general elections.

The meeting was informed that the provincial government would require more than 56,000 additional cops for security in the upcoming elections, as well as 1,500 Frontier Corps cops for deputing the security of political leaders during election campaigns.

The caretaker Chief Minister will inform the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about the current situation based on the presentation made at the meeting and the recommendations of law enforcement agencies.