KARACHI-Federal Planning and Development Minister, Ahsan Iqbal, has appealed to the private sector in Pakistan to join hands with the government to work collectively for end-ing illiteracy, protecting public health, and averting climate emergency, and economic downturn in the country.

The Federal Development and Planning Minister made the appeal to this effect on Tuesday while addressing as the chief guest at the 15th International CSR (Corporate So-cial Responsibility) Conference-2023 organised by Na-tional Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) here at a hotel. He said the private sector had to play a key role in helping Pakistan achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations for the welfare and uplift of the downtrodden communities. He told the audi-ence that corporate sector entities, which looked beyond the objective of maximizing their profits for the wel-fare of the community and society at large should be du-ly recognized and appreciated. He said history time and again proved that the business organizations, which failed to deliver beyond the cause of their own profita-bility lost their sustainability quite soon.

The Federal Planning and Development Minister said that corporate organizations should spare resources and make efforts for ending illiteracy and diseases in the commu-nities where they do their business so that their com-mercial activities should align with the SDGs. He said the companies, which regularly invested under their CSR-related obligations to make sure that children of their employees received quality education get the best ser-vice input from their workforce.

He said the corporate sector and industrial organizations were under a strict obligation to consume natural resources responsibly and make their commercial activities environment-friendly to avert the climate crisis for future generations. Iqbal urged industries and business entities to make sure that their operations shouldn’t cause pollution by adopting responsible industrial practices including waste recy-cling. He said the corporate sector had to play an im-portant role in protecting public health and serving the cause of poverty alleviation in society in line with the SDGs. He said the corporate sector had to go a long way for ensuring economic stability in the country by in-creasing exports from Pakistan. “As many as 530 compa-nies are listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange as merely 74 of them have annual exports of more than 10,000 dol-lars as this trend has to be changed to create an ex-port-led economy for good of the country,” the Federal Minister added. He appreciated the NFEH for organizing an event every year to duly acknowledge and appreciate excellence shown by the business and industrial organi-zations in the field of CSR.

Speaking as the guest of honour, Akhuwat Founder, Dr Am-jad Saqib, expressed gratitude to the corporate sector of Pakistan for generously donating to support the mas-sive relief and rescue work after devastating floods in the country last year. He said the generous donations received by his non-profit had enabled it to run a mas-sive welfare drive to help out millions of poor people under the noble Islamic charitable principles. He urged the non-governmental organizations, charities, and cor-porate sector, to join hands to run a micro-finance pro-gramme for the livelihood, health, and educational needs of the needy communities in accordance with the teach-ings of Islam. He said the Akhuwat Foundation had done its best to help out differently-abled persons and peo-ple of religious minorities who were part of the down-trodden communities in the country.

Earlier, NFEH President Naeem Qureshi, welcomed the au-dience and reiterated the resolve of his non-governmental organization for making efforts for envi-ronmental protection, the use of renewable energy, sus-tainable development, and tree plantation in the coun-try.

NFEH’s Ruqiya Naeem, Nadeem Ashraf, Uzair Zavary of Baitussalam Foundation, Zeeshan Afzal of Million Smiles’ Foundation, Rizwan Ahmed of Faizan Global Relief Founda-tion, Ali Majid Director MEA and CA Longi Solar Technol-ogy, NEPRA Chairman Tauseef Farooqi, also spoke and highlighted relief work by the bona fide charities dur-ing recent flood emergency in Pakistan. The Federal Min-ister also gave awards to some 70 companies for showing excellence in CSR work in the last year. Non-profits Al-khidmat Foundation, Saylani International Welfare Trust, Baitussalam Foundation, Million Smiles Foundation, Fai-zan Global Relief Foundation, and Pakistan Disable Foun-dation were given special awards for doing excellent re-lief work during a flood emergency.