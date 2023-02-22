Share:

NEW YORK - Angelina Jolie took her daughter Zahara JoliePitt on a day out in New York City on Tuesday. The Hollywood icon wowed her fans with her gorgeous appearance. The Eternals star, 47, looked stunning in a long gray wool coat with a charcoal gray co-ord underneath. Jolie finished her glam with large black sunglasses. Zahara, 18, on the other hand, was spotted clad in a navy blue top and blue skinny jeans.

The mother-daughter duo enjoyed their day in the big city after it was reported that Jolie received her 164-page FBI dossier, highlighting her explosive fight with ex-husband Brad Pitt that occurred on their private jet in 2016.