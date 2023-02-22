Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Dr Mohammed Sohail Rajput while informing a delega-tion of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), said that 15 to 20 more new electric buses would be purchased for Karachi to enhance local transport service.

He said that the People’s Bus Service (PBS) project remained successful in the city. The ADB delegation was led by Senior Urban Development Specialist Lioyd Wright. Secretary Transport Sindh Abdul Haleem Shaikh was also present on the occasion.

The CS and the delegation also reached an agreement to complete the RT Red Line project on time. Dr Mohammed Sohail Rajput said that the Pink Bus had got praise at international level.

They also discussed biogas in Malir, bus depot in Ala-din Park and other issues. The Chief Secretary gave assurance to the delegation for completion of the pro-ject on time. The delegation also assured that ADB would provide every possible help to Sindh government and its transport department.