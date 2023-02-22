Share:

RAWALPINDI - An armed dacoit has shot at and injured the driver of a school van over showing resistance in a dacoity bid at Sukho, informed sources on Monday.

The incident took place within the limits of Police Station Mandra. Police registered a case and began investigation.

According to sources, driver of a school van was on his way to drop the female students to educational institution when an armed dacoit riding on a bike interrupted him on gunpoint at Sukho Road. The dacoit snatched two mobile phones from driver and fled, they said adding that the driver of school van tried to chase the fleeing dacoit when he shot at and injured the driver. Police rushed to the scene and moved the injured driver to hospital for medical treatment.

According to a police office, the students traveling in van remained unhurt in firing by robber. He said that police have registered a case against accused and began investigation.