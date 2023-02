Share:

ATTOCK - Police have arrested six drug peddlers from different areas of the district and recovered 5.17 kg hashish and 0.6 kg opium from their possession. Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. Those arrested include Mehboob Khan r/o Girdi, Javed Khan r/o Mardan, Sadiq Shah and Muhammad Waseem r/o Bara, Khalid Mehmood r/o Kharala and Zaheer Ahmad r/o Ghourghushti.