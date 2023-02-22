Share:

QUETTA - Members of the Balochistan Assem­bly during its session held on Tues­day, in strong terms condemned the Barkhan incident.

Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Mu­sakhail chaired the session. They called for early arrest of the elements behind this gruesome killing of a woman and her two sons in Barkhan.

Talking on the point of order, Balo­chistan Home Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau said the government will not close its eyes on the incident. “The Barkhan incident should be con­demned in strong terms,” he said.

The home minister said he had written to the district administration Barkhan to update him of any private jails but they failed to do so.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been formed to probe the inci­dent, he said, adding that notifica­tion has been issued.

Balochistan Education Minister Naseebullah Marri also condemned the “heart-wrenching” incident dur­ing the assembly session.

He deplored that the media had highlighted the issue and was also raised in the Senate as well but no action was taken by any quarter.

“We are all responsible for the de­mise of a woman and her two inno­cent sons,” the minister added.

“If any action was taken on the is­sue then today’s grisly incident would not have happened,” he said and re­quested the chief minister to conduct a judicial inquiry on the matter.

“The culprits behind this ghastly incident must be taken to task at the earliest,” he maintained.