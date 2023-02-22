Share:

LAHORE - BN Polo and Master Paints/Newage Polo emerged victorious on the opening day of the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Takmeel Square here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday. Juan Maria Tito Ruiz guided BN Polo to an emphatic 10-6 triumph over Remounts in the first match of the opening day. From BN Polo, Juan Maria Tito fired in five fabulous goals while Hamza Mawaz Khan hammered four goals and Roberto Arias hit one. Manuel Sundblad slammed in three goals while Ahmed Zubair Butt struck two and Imran Shahid one goal for Remounts. BN Polo started the match in great style as they hammered a hat-trick of goals against one by Remounts to take a 3-1 lead.

The second chukker saw both the sides scoring two goals each with BN Polo still enjoying a 5-3 lead. The third chukker was identical to the second one as both the teams converted two goals each with BN Polo stretching their lead to 7-5. The fourth and decisive chukker was dominated by BN Polo with three goals against one by Remounts to win the match by 10-6. Juan Cruz Greguoli’sheroics helped Master Paints/NewageCables thrash HN Polo by 7-1½ in the second match.

Greguoli thrashed in three tremendous goals while Simon Prada banged in a brace and Raja Taimur Nadeem and Farooq Amin Sufi struck one goal each. Santi Lusa scored the only goal for HN Polo, which had a half goal handicap advantage.

Master Paints/Newage Cables dominated the match right from the word go as they slammed in three back-to-back goals to gain a 3-0 lead. They added one more goal in their tally in the beginning of the second chukker to enhance their lead to 4-0 while HN Polo hit one to reduce the margin to 4-1. Master Paints/Newage hammered another hat-trick of goals in the third chukker while no more goals were scored in the fourth and last chukker, thus Master Paints/Newage winning the match by 7-1½. Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), Secretary Maj Ali Taimur (R) and a large number of spectators were also present on this occasion.

Col Shoaib expressed his special thanks to the sponsors, Takmeel Square, for supporting the game of kings and knights.