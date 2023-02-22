Share:

ATTOCK - A teenage boy drowned in a small dam while making video. Rescue 1122 divers retrieved his dead body after making hectic efforts. As per details, 15-year-old Hussain went to small dam Jabbi, placed his phone on a rock and went to the bank of the dam but unluckily got slipped, lost his control and drowned. Meanwhile, seven persons including two women received multiple injuries when two vans collided near Gondal on GT road. The ambulances of Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Hazro where condition of two of the injured is started to be serious.