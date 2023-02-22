Share:

LAHORE-Careem recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary with their documentary titled ‘A Decade in Motion’, capturing the journey behind the region’s first tech unicorn. Ten years on, Careem has simplified and improved the lives of over 50 million people, created over 2.5 million earning opportunities, with more than $4 billion paid out to captains. Along the way, Careem helped spur the growth of the tech startup ecosystem that now forms an essential pillar of the region’s growth.

Recently, Careem also announced completion of its 1 billion rides across the region. The report indicated that the impact Careem has made in Pakistan has been phenomenal as it was the market with the highest numbers of rides with 299 million completed trips. Similarly, Careem has more than 12 million customers and 820,000 captains registered on the platform who have earned more than $500 million.

During the documentary screening to the media, Imran Saleem, General Manager Ride Hailing at Careem Pakistan, commented, “It is an extremely proud moment for us as we celebrate a decade of our highs and lows. Our journey has been one of constant learning and growth, and we are grateful to the millions of customers and captains who have put their trust in us. Our mission has always been to simplify and improve the lives of people in the region, and we will continue to do so in the years to come. As we look ahead, we remain committed to making a positive impact on the communities we serve and leapfrog Pakistan into the digital future.”

Careem’s journey has been one of innovation and growth, with the company constantly adapting to the changing needs of its customers and tackling the challenges that came its way. The documentary includes footage of the ambition, passion and hustle behind the region’s pioneering ride-hailing-platform which turned Super App, as well as interviews with the founders and early alumni recounting stories shared publicly for the first time ever. Since its inception in 2012, Careem has been on a mission to simplify and improve the lives of people in the region by providing safe, reliable, and affordable ride solutions.