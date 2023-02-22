Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has stressed upon the need of timely investigation of cases on purely merit basis and completion of Challan to ensure provision of speedy justice to the victims and conviction of criminals.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana was presiding over a high level meet­ing on Tuesday at Capital City Police Headquarters. DIG In­vestigation Suhail Sukhaira, SSP CIA Capt(R) Liaqat Ali Malik, SSP Investigation Anoosh Masood Chaudhary, SPs of Investigation and Operations wings, all SDPOs of Lahore police, DSPs AVLS, DSsP of CIA and related officers attended the meeting. Bilal Sid­dique Kamyana reviewed the overall performance and prog­ress of all the SPs Investigation and Operations along with SD­POs in completion of pending under investigation cases.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana warned the SsP Investigation and Operations as well as SD­POs to complete the challans of under investigation cases in given timeline and to meet the targets of arresting the Pro­claimed Offenders (POs), failing which, they would be served with explanation letters and show cause notices. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed SSP Investigation to personally monitor the performance of SDPOs regarding the status of completion of their under in­vestigation cases.

SPs should further improve their coordination with the plaintiffs for arrest of POs and Prosecution officers for getting more cooperation in competi­tion and submission of the chal­lans, he added.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said, in order to provide justice to the victims and bring the cul­prits to book, timely and trans­parent investigation should be carried out. He directed the SDPOs to immediately initiate a crackdown against proclaimed offenders of A category. Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed SsP of both Investigation and Opera­tions wings to hold Open Courts for direct hearing and redressal of citizens’ grievances.

He directed that the admin­istrative and managerial per­formance of the investigation wing should be improved and the nominated case older than one month should not remain under investigation and cleared immediately. Addressing the SsP, Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that they should become crime fighters and bring to book the big drug dealers, thugs, gamblers, shooters and notori­ous criminals. Catching thieves, robbers and proclaimed offend­ers would definitely lessen the rate of interest in crime through preventive action, Bilal Siddique Kamyana added. Bilal Siddique Kamyana urged the police offi­cers not to compromise on any­thing during the indiscriminate investigation process or bear any undue pressure by any side.