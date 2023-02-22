Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority has decided to create a new post of member resources in its board to accommodate a BS-19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service Captain Retired Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq.

Mr. Haq is a well-known officer and in the recent past besides serving in the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, he also served as Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi in Punjab government. Earlier, he had landed in CDA in September 2022 through the ministry of interior but he could not get a desired posting and later he joined the ministry of energy without taking charge of any position in the civic authority.

Sources close to the developments informed that he was offered the post of Member Estate at that time but he had refused to work on this high profile seat to avoid controversies and expressed his preference to head the administration wing but the same could not be materialised.

Now, after change of the Chairman in CDA, he once again joined the authority in last week and it has been decided that he will be posted as Member Environment by replacing the incumbent member Waqas Hanif, who is a grade-19 officer of the Inland Revenue Services where he was posted in October 2022. Capitan Anwar-ul-Haq took a short briefing from director general environment and the directors of environment wing on Tuesday and the officers were introduced with him by the Director General HRD Qasier Khattak and informed that he is going to be posted as member environment however the official notification in this regard is yet to be made.

In routine, a member is posted with the approval of Chairman CDA but to look after charge as the formal approval in this regard is given by the federal cabinet after which proper notification is issued by the Ministry of Interior. Sources informed further that the management has also decided to create another post of the member with the title of ‘Member Resources’ and it is most likely that Mr. Waqas Hanif is posted on said position and he will be assigned a task to not only streamline the revenue but enhance it as well.

It is worth noting here that unlike his predecessor, the incumbent Chairman CDA Capitan (Retired) Noor ul Amin Mengal is bringing his own team in the civic authority and for that purpose he had posted out several officers, who were serving on deputation in the authority.

Recently, three officers including Secretary CDA Board Irfan Shah, Director Law Muhammad Oranzaib and a Deputy Director Enforcement Binish Noor were repatriated on the orders of Chairman CDA while Director Public Relations Syed Asif Shah was also sent back into his parent ministry on his request to leave the authority.

Meanwhile, about a half dozen requisitions for new officers of different cadres have also been sent by the human resource directorate in the last few weeks and once they will be placed at the disposal of the authority, they will be posted on vacant seats