LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday issued directions to the concerned depart­ments for revival of marathon race, an old feature of the spring festival which is celebrated in Feb­ruary-March every year across the province. The chief minister chaired a a follow-up meeting at his office to review the arrangements for the upcoming jashan-e-baharan festivities. The attendees includ­ed provincial ministers Dr Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Bilal Afzal, Ibrahim Murad, Amir Mir, ACS, secretaries of local government, housing, higher education, school education, information and tour­ism departments, commissioner and deputy com­missioner Lahore, DG local government, DG PHA, DGPR, CEO of Lahore Waste Management Compa­ny and others. The chief minister emphasized the importance of ensuring top-notch arrangements for the upcoming spring festival in various cities, including Lahore.

He announced that the city’s marathon race, which hasn’t been held for a long time, would be organized and made a permanent feature of the jashan-e-baharan festivity. Additionally, the CM said that citizens will be treated to exceptional entertainment through the horse and cattle show, which will include spectacular fireworks and javelin competitions. Moreover, a 7-day long mehfil-e-sama would be organized at the Data Darbar Complex during jashan-e-baharan to provide a cultural and spiritual experience for everyone, he added. Furthermore, the CM announced that the canal and main city roads would be adorned with tasteful decorations, and an exciting food festival would be held at Jilani Park, while a thrilling circus would be organized at Greater Iqbal Park. To add to the festivities, well-known singers would also be invited to perform at music and Sufi nights during jashan-e-baharan. The CM emphasized the importance of projecting these celebrations in their best light to attract the maximum number of visitors, as festivals reflect a healthy sign of society and bring happiness to people’s faces.