NAWABSHAH-In the wake of the House and Population Census commencing from March 01, 2023, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashari chaired a meeting of the Divisional Census Coordination Committee at his office.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that all concerned officials shall discharge their duty honestly so that the correct figure could be collected through the House and Population Census program. He said that all Assistant Commission-ers are nominated as District Census Officers of their respective tehsils and they carry a heavy responsibility to ensure the census of each house and person in their domain. Briefing the meeting, Director of Department of Statistics Munawar Ali Ghanghro informed that work on online data collection for the seventh Digital House and population census has started from the previous day while work on the house and population census would commence through field staff from March 01, 2023.