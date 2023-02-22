Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Investment and Public-Private Part-nership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Tuesday said the completion of the Malir expressway project within the stipulated time frame was among the priorities of the Sindh government. The SACM, during the visit to Malir Expressway from Qayyumabad to Motorway M-9, instructed that all the issues being faced should be resolved at the earliest so that this project of public interest could be completed at a fast pace.