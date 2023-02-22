Share:

LAHORE - The Chief Secretary Punjab has directed all the divisional Commissioners to provide full coopera­tion for conduct of the national census. He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting of the Provincial Coordination Committee for Digital Census at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by senior civil and police officials and officers of Pakistan Bureau of Statistic while all the divisional commissioners participated through video link. The Chief Sec­retary said that the census is an important na­tional responsibility, adding that the officers and staff must perform their duties diligently. He said that the SOPs regarding the procedure of census should be strictly followed for the best results.

Provincial Census Commissioner Ali Bahadar Qazi gave a briefing at the meeting. He said that a self-enumeration facility is being provided for the first time to ensure participation of all in the census and one can register himself and his family through the online portal from February 20 to March 3. He mentioned that Punjab has been divided into 167 census districts. He said that the training of field staff had been completed, and as many as 46,873 field staff, and 6250 supervisors would perform duties during the census. He said that NADRA and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics had provided the tablets to be used in the census.