LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner La­hore Rafia Haider chaired a meeting here on Tues­day to review the arrange­ments for Pakistan Super League (PSL-8) matches in the city. Presiding over a meeting at PCB High Performance Center Gad­dafi Stadium with the par­ticipation of district ad­ministration, PCB, police and representatives of all teams, she reviewed the security, screening and camera installation pro­cess. Additional Deputy Commissioner HQ, PCB officials and SP Security have been directed to con­duct a complete review of the route.