LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to review the arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL-8) matches in the city. Presiding over a meeting at PCB High Performance Center Gaddafi Stadium with the participation of district administration, PCB, police and representatives of all teams, she reviewed the security, screening and camera installation process. Additional Deputy Commissioner HQ, PCB officials and SP Security have been directed to conduct a complete review of the route.
Staff Reporter
February 22, 2023
