LAHORE - Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Ibrar Ahmad, who graced the occasion as chief guest, inaugurated the All Pakistan PSB National Ranking Junior Tennis Tournament 2023at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad. Other notables present on the occasion were PLTA Secretary and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik (Tamgha-eImtiaz), PTF Secretary Col Gul Rehman (R), players, coaches, parents and media persons. The DG PSB stated that the PTF is doing a great job in all spheres of tennis. Rashid Malik, who is tournament director, thanked Director General PSB Ibrar Ahmad for his all-out support in conducting this event and for the promotion and development of tennis in Pakistan.

“DG PSB is a keen sports lover and promoter, and under the patronage of such passionate sports promoter, sports especially tennis will further flourish in Pakistan.” In boys U-18 singles: Muhammad Ali beat Faisal Khalil 6-2, 6-0; Hamza Rehmat beat Sameer Kiyani 6-1, 6-1; Azan Shahid Khan beat Ehtesham Khan 6-0, 6-0; Mustansir Ali beat Rayan Khan 6-1, 6-2 and Huzaima Abdul Rehman beat Jawad Khan 6-0, 6-0. In boys U-16 singles, M Arsalan beat M Bin Haroon 6-2, 6-0, M Salar Khan beat Hamza Hussain 6-4, 6-2 and Sameer Kyani beat Inam Qadir 5-7, 7-6(5), 7-5. In boys U-14 singles, Zain Roman beat Sameer Maqsood 4-2, 4-0, Junaid Khan beat Anees Khan 4-2, 4-2, Hashir Alam beat M Arsalan 4-2, 4-1, Waqas Janas beat Ammar Masood 4-0, 4-1, Haziq Areejo beat M Bin Haroon 4-0, 4-0, Haziq Asim beat Chengaiz Leghari 4-0, 4-0, Abdul Basit beat Essa Fahd 4-1, 4-1, Hamza Hussain beat Ahmed Hussain 4-2, 4-2 and Razik Sultan beat Moazzam Babr 4-1, 4-1.