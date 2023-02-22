Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was suspended for indecent behaviour with applicants at Shah Jamal police station.

According to official sources, District Police Officer (DPO) Raza Safdar Kazmi suspended ASI Saeed Ahmed after taking notice on pub­lic complaints. The public have concerns over the indecent attitude of the officer. An inquiry has also been marked against the suspend­ed ASI. DPO Kazmi directed offi­cials to remain polite in dealings with the public. Any official found non-cooperative, calling names or using abusive language will be dealt strictly, he added.

FRIENDS SHOT INJURE FELLOW OVER MONEY DISPUTE

Two friends shot at and injured their third fellow over a money dispute in tehsil Jitoi, according to rescuer.

The accused were identified as Khalil and Nasir who opened fire on Waseem Abbas, 26, son of Wazir Ahmad, resident of Basti Sithari. The bullet hit the abdomen of the victim leaving him critically injured. He was moved to a THQ hospital for treat­ment before informing the police.

Jitoi police station registered a case and started further investigation.

MAN INJURED AFTER OIL TANKER OVERTURNS

A man was critically injured after an oil tanker overturned at Muzaffar­garh-Multan Road in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said the empty oil tanker turned turtle following an unknown reason near the Shehr Shah toll plaza. As a result, the driv­er, Ghulam Mustafa, son of Khdam Hussain, was stuck in the driving cabin. Upon receiving information, the rescuers rushed to the spot, and administered first aid to the injured and shifted him to a nearby rural health centre. Police concerned took the tanker into custody and started investigation.

OVER 4,000 PRIVATE SCHOOLS TO IMPART EDUCATION WITH CONCESSIONAL FEE TO POLICE’S CHILDREN

Over 4,000 private schools in the district will impart education to Po­lice personnel kids on concessional fees under an agreement.

Muzaffargarh District Police Of­ficer (DPO) Syed Raza Safdar Ka­zmi signed an agreement with the Federation of Registered Schools President Jaffar Abbas Bhutta at his office, here on Tuesday.

Under the contract, kids of in-service, retired, and martyred would be educated on 50 percent concessional fee.