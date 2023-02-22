Share:

HYDERABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Prof Dr Taha Hussain Ali as the Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jams-horo for a period of four years. According to a university spokesman on Tuesday, Prof Dr Taha Hussain Ali who is also discharging responsibilities as the Acting Vice Chancellor of Mehran Universi-ty has thanked the Chancellor of public universities of Sindh for expressing confi-dence in him and vowed to make all-out efforts for the betterment of the univer-sity. Meanwhile, the faculty members, officers, employees and alumni of Mehran Uni-versity of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro have congratulated Prof Taha Hussain Ali on his appointment as the new Vice Chancellor of the varsity.