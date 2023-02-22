ISLAMABAD - After the President’s solo move to announce election date in two provinces [Punjab and KP], The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to consult the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and legal experts on the matter.
President Arif Alvi, the other day [Monday], had announced April 9 as the date for elections to the provincial assemblies of KPK and Punjab. The top election body said that a meeting with the AGP and legal experts had been called for Wednesday (today). The commission had taken this decision after the ECP reaffirmed its decision not to consult the president on dates for elections to the two provincial assemblies. The ECP, in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, made this decision to deliberate over consulting Attorney General (AG). “It was decided that the commission will continue to take decisions as per the Constitution and without bearing any pressure,” according to the press note issued by the electoral watchdog. It stated that as per the law and Constitution, the ECP remained prepared to hold polls within 90 days. “But it is nowhere written in the Constitution and law that the ECP will give the date for elections. “In this regard, the AGP has been invited for a meeting tomorrow and for consultations, the names of two legal experts are being discussed,” the ECP added. President Alvi had said the date has been announced under Section 57(1) of the Elections Act. He asked the ECP to issue the election schedule in accordance with Section 57(2) of the Act. The president said that he was under oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution under Article- 42 read with the third schedule of the Constitution.