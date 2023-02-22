Share:

WAH CANTT-The Wah Cantonment Police on Tuesday busted a gang in-volved in street crimes and arrested its four members including the ring leader besides, recovery of looted booty and arms utilized during various criminal activi-ties.

A police spokesman has disclosed that the Shah gang was involved in a number of street crimes including snatch-ing, and robbery in the area.

A snatched motorcycle, cell phones and cash besides, arms utilized in the various crimes were also recovered from their possession, he added.