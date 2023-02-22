Share:

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Khawaja Muham­mad Asif Former ISI chief General Faiz Hameed, acting upon former prime minister Imran Khan’s wishes, used to manage arrests of PTI chief’s oppo­nents on many occasions. Speaking at a private TV channel’s programme, the defence minister said in 2020 he was arrested by law enforcement agencies and put behind bars. He said former ISI chief General Faiz Hameed used to execute everything. He narrated that it was very cold day with mercury touch­ing 6 degree Celsius when he was sent to jail. “I was provided only two blan­kets to cover myself in jail.” Kh Asif said jail authorities told him that then prime minister Imran Khan had passed strict instructions and he will not be provided any facility in jail. “I was fur­ther told that they will not serve any special meal to me and I will have to eat the langar (meal) served to other prisoners in jail,” Kh Asif maintained. “When I asked them to provide me hot water for bathing, they said I will have to take bath with cold water,” he added. “At night I was told that Shehbaz Sharif had sent a bottle of hot water to me for placing under my feet to keep them warm. I thanked God that at least my feet will feel some comfort from that chilly weather.” “Mian Shehbaz Sharif was my neighbor in jail,” he said. Kha­waja Asif blamed former prime min­ister Imran Khan for being a narrow-minded person. The defence minister said Imran used to monitor every sec­ond of his opponents in jail.