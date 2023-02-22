Share:

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 197,000 against sale at Rs.196,500 the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 429 to Rs 168,896 against Rs 168,467, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs 154,821 from Rs 154,427, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.20 to Rs.2150 whereas that of and ten gram silver went up by Rs.17.14 to Rs1,843.27 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $12 to $1,832 from $1,844, the association reported.