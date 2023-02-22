Share:

MANCHESTER - Award-winning musical Hamilton is set to tour the UK for the first time. The show will open at Manchester’s Palace Theatre for 15 weeks, running from 11 November to 24 February 2024. It will then move to Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre for two months before continuing around the UK with further locations to be announced soon. Casting for the tour, which was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is currently under way and tickets are set to go on sale next month. The Cameron Mackintosh and Jeffrey Seller production has been playing on London’s West End since 2017 and continues to play to sell-out houses at the Victoria Palace Theatre.

Cameron Mackintosh said: “I am thrilled that it is time to put together a second British national touring company to bring this great show to our leading cities. “Opening first in Manchester, followed by Edinburgh - not far from where the real story of Alexander Hamilton began in Ayrshire, where his father was born in the 1700s, before he moved to Nevis in the West Indies. “Tomorrow we start casting for a brilliant new company. We look forward to welcoming audiences to ‘the room where it happens’.