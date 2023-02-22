Share:

While Pakistan continues to hunt for monetary lifelines, it is imperative that we adapt and enhance the current investment framework and corporate sector with global trends. One, among many, is the use of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and practices to better inform investment and corporate decision-making.

ESG considerations may be factored into an assessment of how a company, business, transaction, or asset manages the associated risks and maximises opportunities under each ESG theme. Increasingly, there is a push to move beyond using ESG factors solely for metrics and disclosures, by integrating long-term sustainability in business decisions and corporate structures, and actively working to make them economically viable, socially responsible, and environmentally sound. These measures can range from designing and implementing comprehensive ESG policies, changing existing business models, or developing sustainable finance instruments. ESG measures may be designed based on their relevance to a company’s business—for example, a technology company may prioritise data security and lowering energy consumption, whereas a construction company might focus on waste management and local community support.

There is immense economic opportunity for Pakistan in integrating and promoting ESG within its corporate and investment frameworks, signalled by how these considerations are reshaping private markets and fuelling financial innovation worldwide. According to Reuters, a record $649 billion was channelled into ESG-focused funds worldwide in 2021. While the sustainable finance industry is in its nascent stages, it has seen the emergence of ESG-linked loans in Europe and incentive-linked securities such as development or impact bonds (where principal and interest are paid to investors if certain ESG targets are met) in the UK, US, India, and Argentina. At the international level, the United Nations has issued the “Principles for Responsible Banking” and “Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights”, and the International Capital Market Association has issued a series of principles, handbooks, and guidelines to facilitate and guide those entities interested in adopting sustainable finance.

Several rating agencies have developed systems of ESG evaluation and assign scores to companies and funds based on defined criteria. Notable examples include Sustainalytics, “S&P Global ESG Score” (which provides company level, dimension level, and criteria level scores based on research from corporate sustainability assessments), “MSCI ESG Ratings” for companies and “MSCI ESG Fund Ratings” which measure the ESG characteristics of a fund’s underlying holdings. Investors are placing growing reliance on these third-party, independent expert scores to assess and reinforce credibility in their ESG-linked loans and investments.

The use of ESG considerations is especially important for Pakistan, which is ranked among the top 10 countries most vulnerable to extreme weather events and losses stemming from climate-related disasters. Cognisant of this reality, corporate and investment decisions will need to be informed by more holistic approaches to understanding the potential risks and opportunities which conventional financial analysis may not provide. Existing research indicates that there is a link between ESG and improved financial performance, better scores leading to improved financial valuation, drawing in a customer base that is becoming more concerned about sustainability, and cost reductions.

Regulators in Pakistan have taken note of the growing interest in ESG over the years. The State Bank of Pakistan issued the ‘Green Banking Guidelines 2017’ and the supplementary document, ‘Environmental and Social Risk Management Implementation Manual, 2022’ (ESRMIM). Collectively, they aim to assist banks/DFIs to identify and manage environmental risks applicable to all financing facilities (except consumer financing) and promote investments into ESG-compliant businesses, by inter alia having disclosure requirements from clients on legal and regulatory compliance related to environmental protection through policies, procedures and tools.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has also shown a great deal of initiative in introducing ESG considerations for integration in companies, such as the “Corporate Social Responsibility (Voluntary) Guidelines” in 2013. The Companies Act, 2017 also imposes obligations on a director of a company to act in good faith to promote the objectives of the company for the benefit of its members as a whole and in the best interests of the company, its employees the shareholders the community and for the protection of the environment. The Pakistan Stock Exchange recently joined the Sustainable Stock Exchange initiative and the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations generally require listed entities to have an ESG policy in place and disclose the implementation of ESG initiatives.

As innovation and regulation around ESG continue to take shape at the global level, there remains immense scope for ESG factors and financing to shape and develop Pakistan’s own legal framework. Recently, the SECP issued its ESG roadmap which details the regulator’s forthcoming plans to build a platform to communicate ESG initiatives being undertaken on a real-time basis, guides on disclosures related to ESG indicators and metrics and launching ESG-based mutual funds (and other financial products) and an ESG-based Index at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The SBP recently stated that banks and DFIs have three years within which to adopt the ESRMIM, to give them sufficient time to establish and integrate ESG risk management guidelines.

Faced with immense potential, regulators and companies will need to be aware of and strategise around ESG implementation and financing, such as conflicting views on which considerations should be given priority, the rise of claims against businesses by customers and investors for ‘greenwashing’ or ‘impact-washing’, liability for environmental and human rights issues, and balancing the need for long-term sustainability with other operational and financial considerations of a company.

How the legal and regulatory framework on ESG takes shape in Pakistan is yet to be seen; regulators and industry stakeholders, including the private sector, will need to commit to implementing ESG measures. Doing so will benefit the environment and can unlock access to funding and novel investment opportunities and innovation in Pakistan from investors and companies from around the world.