ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday summoned the Station House Officer (SHO) along with the record of the case in a petition filed against the killing of two suspected rapists in an alleged fake police encounter in sector D-12 of the federal capital. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of a petition moved by family members of the two suspected rapists who were killed in an alleged police encounter. The two suspected rapists were killed in an alleged fake police encounter after they had been taken into custody after they allegedly raped a 24-year-old woman in F-9 Park earlier this month. The family members of the victims filed the petition through lawyers Adil Aziz Qazi and Kashif Shah and cited the interior ministry, the human rights ministry, the Inspector General of Islamabad Police, deputy commissioner and SHO Golra as respondents.

The petitioners counsel stated in the petition that the Golra police had arrested the two killed persons accused of raping the girl before their murder. They said that the killed persons were allegedly picked up on the basis of an incident related to the FIR No.59/23 U/S 376-A PPC Police Station Margalla Islamabad and then retained in an illegal custody for one day and later on killed in a fake and planted encounter and the petitioners have moved an application in this regard before different forums but no action whatsoever was taken on the subject.

They adopted the stance that for the sake of argument if the son of the petitioner was guilty of an offence in the FIR No.59/23 registered at Police Station Margalla Islamabad, even then the Constitution of Pakistan directs all the public officials to act in accordance with the law and the son of the petitioner had a fundamental right to be dealt with in accordance with law and to be provided a fair trial in order to defend himself before a court of law. In view of the above mentioned circumstances, they prayed that the respondents be directed to register the FIR/ Cross-Version of the incident in the FIR No.88/2023 Police Station Golra Islamabad and the respondents be directed to exercise their powers under section 176 CRPC and carry out the post-mortem of the deceased persons and after that hand over their bodies to the petitioners.

They also prayed that a judicial commission may kindly be constituted to inquire into the matter and be directed to submit an inquiry report before this court within a specified time.