The Interim Punjab Government said on Wednesday that as per article 144, it was ordered to take legal action against numerous people for protesting.

The representatives of the Punjab government said, “Article 144 was imposed on several areas of Lahore, due to Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches and the government took special measures on Mall Road as the cricket teams were to arrive.”

They said, "Workers of a political party were seen violating article 144, by protesting on Mall Road. The protesters forcefully entered the Police Van."

Furthermore, the Police sources informed that the arrested workers will be detained for one month and would not be allowed to meet anyone. Also, the detained supporters will be shifted from Kot Lakhpat Jail to different central jails.