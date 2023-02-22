Share:

It is evident that Pakistan being a cash-starved country cannot afford new investments in Climate concerns policies which were also determined at the last “COP-27 Conference” and “Geneva Conference” by The Prime Minister of Pakistan. No doubt, it needs external support to exercise those “Climate Resilience Policies” which can only be possible via loan grants, and funds to fill up its economic loopholes in the wake of this current economic crisis. At the same time, it needs to work on its internal loopholes, like energy resources from non-renewable to renewables which are more inexpensive than imported crude oil which is directly dropping its foreign reserves.

Further, it needs to resolve political polarization within the country which can affect the interest of donor countries in raising grants for futuristic demands. Most importantly, it needs to avoid “Oil Politics” and it should stand rigorously to straighten up its economic loopholes resulting in intense inflation and record-breaking floods.

NOREEN ANWAR,

Turbat.