ISLAMABAD - The Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees (CAR) and International Rescue Committee (IRC) have agreed to facilitate Afghan refugees in access to health and essential services in the country.

Both the sides on Tuesday signed an MoU here that outlined operations and activities where they intend to collaborate.

The IRC in Pakistan has been working proactively with Afghan refugees since 1980s with a wide range of programming under emergency relief, health, education, cash assistance and essential services. The strategic partnership between IRC and CAR is testament of the resolve to work collaboratively for Afghan refugees.

Amongst multiple challenges faced by Afghan refugees one the foremost is limited access to healthcare, malnutrition, and high rates of infectious diseases. Maternal and child health is also a concern for Afghan refugees in Pakistan as many refugee women lack access to reproductive healthcare services, leading to higher rates of maternal and infant mortality.

Muhammad Abbas Khan, Commissioner Afghan Refugee, speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, appreciated IRC longstanding commitment towards the cause of Afghan refugees and reaffirmed the support of Commissionerate in working collaboratively for provision of quality services with dignity and diligence.

Country Director IRC-Pakistan, Shabnam Baloch, opined that this collaboration between IRC and CAR will pave way for pragmatic programming that is based on evidence-based research and triple nexus approach. She further reiterated IRC’s commitment to work alongside government counterparts for fostering a conducive environment for Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

A representative of UNCHR Mr Raymond Tagle was also present on the occasion and congratulated both sides on the envisioned partnership.

Pakistan has a long history of hosting Afghan refugees, dating back to 1979. Since then, millions of Afghans have sought refuge in Pakistan. Even today, Pakistan hosts one of the largest refugee populations in the world.