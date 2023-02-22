Share:

LONDON - Princess Diana and King Charles ‘pretty much’ had an arranged marriage, Jemima Khan - a close friend of the late princess has claimed. The 49-year-old, in her latest interview with Lorraine, said that the couple’s turbulent relationship was ‘an appropriate match chosen by the parents’. The producer said she was inspired by the healthy and happy arranged marriages she saw while living in the South Asian country for ten years after marrying former Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan.

‘Arranged marriage is totally different from forced marriage,’ Lorraine said. ‘But when we think about arranged marriage - your friends, Princess Diana - that was arranged really, wasn’t it?’ Jemima responded as saying: “Pretty much, I mean as close to arranged as you could get in that it was an appropriate match chosen by the parents and a sort of committee of family members.”

‘The royal family used to pretty much always have arranged marriages,’ she added. ‘And it’s still the majority in the world...’ Princess Diana and Charles first met at shooting weekend at her home of Althorp House, Northamptonshire, in November 1977. Jemima also opened up about her film directorial debut on Lorraine, the documentarymaker talked about her new movie, What’s Love Got To Do With It?