ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Tuesday submitted resolutions in the National Assembly and Senate to reject the polls date announced by President Dr Arif Alvi for two provincial assemblies. The JUI MNA Alia Kamran and Senator Kamran Murtaza submitted the resolutions in their respective forums. The resolutions had aimed at slamming President Dr. Arif Alvi for declaring the election date in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. The resolutions held that Dr Arif Alvi bypassed the country’s election commission and unilaterally announced the poll date. “President does not have the authority to make such a decision.” The resolutions further observed that the President’s announcement violates the Constitution. President Arif Hussain has been urged to withdraw his announcement and quit the presidency for violating the national constitution.
Our Staff Reporter
February 22, 2023
