ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Tuesday submitted resolutions in the National Assembly and Sen­ate to reject the polls date announced by Presi­dent Dr Arif Alvi for two provincial assemblies. The JUI MNA Alia Kamran and Senator Kamran Murtaza submitted the resolutions in their re­spective forums. The resolutions had aimed at slamming President Dr. Arif Alvi for declar­ing the election date in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. The resolutions held that Dr Arif Alvi bypassed the country’s elec­tion commission and unilaterally announced the poll date. “President does not have the authority to make such a decision.” The reso­lutions further observed that the President’s announcement violates the Constitution. Presi­dent Arif Hussain has been urged to withdraw his announcement and quit the presidency for violating the national constitution.