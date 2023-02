Share:

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has called for making big decisions to steer the country out of poor economic situation.

During a meeting with Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman in Lahore on Wednesday, he said the political parties will have to come on one page in the best interest of the country.

Matters pertaining to the overall political and economic situation of country came under discussion during the meeting.