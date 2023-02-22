Share:

LAHORE - Karachi Basketball Club (KBBC) defeated Bahria Club by 42-41 to win the 6th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball Tournament at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court. In the final, Rajkumar Lakhwani scored 12 points, Saad Shamsi 12 and Zain Tanveer 10 points from KBBC, while Danish Khan scored 15 points, Aon Akram 10 and Zahib Khan 9 points from Bahria Club. The final match was supervised by Tariq Hussain, Amir Sharif and Muhammad Ashraf.

Rajkumar Lakhwani was declared man of the final, Aon Akram man of the tournament while Mubariz Ahmed of Usman Club was declared the emerging player. Besides this, Daniyal Marwat, Muhammad Muaz, Abdul Samad and Hasan Ali were given special cash by chief guest Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, who also awarded prizes to the winners and top performers.

Amina Rashid of Bahria College was adjudged the best player of the girls’ tournament. At the prize distribution ceremony, Commissioner Karachi M Iqbal Memon announced that the National Women’s Basketball Championship in June will be held in a historic manner. “A coaching camp will also be organized during the summer vacations, which will be sponsored by the Commissioner’s Office,” he added.