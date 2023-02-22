Share:

Peshawar - Police on Tuesday arrested a security guard who had mercilessly shot dead a lecturer at the Islamia Collegiate School.

An official stated the culprit Sher Muhammad was apprehended by the police from Karak district. Bashir Ahmad, a lecturer, was reportedly shot dead by the accused, who was serving as Islamia College University security man, during a verbal altercation.

A few days earlier, the two had argued angrily about some issue. On Sunday, the two argued once again before the guard fired his AK-47.