Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas during the next twelve hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is likely in Balochistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad nine degree centigrade, Lahore fourteen, Karachi twenty-two, Peshawar eleven, Quetta one, Gilgit four, Murree five and Muzaffarabad eight degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while dry in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula two degree centigrade, Jammu eleven, Leh minus four and Anantnag three degree centigrade.