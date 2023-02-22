Share:

ATTOCK - A man shot dead over property dispute in the limits of Attock Saddar police station. The relatives of the deceased blocked Attock Kamra road demanding arrest of the culprits. As per details, Arif Khan was striking a property deal. during the deal, some dispute arose. in result, Arif Khan was shot injured who later succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a hospital by an ambulance of Rescue 1122 Attock.

The relatives of the deceased blocked Attock Kamra road demanding the arrest of the unknown culprits and owner of a private housing society. The blockage of the road caused lot of inconvenience for the commuters