MALAKAND - Additional Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Abdul Wali Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss security arrangements for Digital Census 2023.

The meeting was also attended by relevant officials of the district administration and representatives of the health and police department.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Wali Khan directed assistant commissioners to provide needed assistance to the staff of the Bureau of Statistics highlighting the significance of completing the task with professionalism and dedication.

He said that census would provide a base to conduct all future development work and allocation of funds. Coordinator Census Lower Dir told the meeting that process would start from March 1, for which all arrangements have been finalised.

The meeting also directed District Education Officer to ensure distribution of tablets till February 24, while NADRA was urged to timely update maps and applications.

Police also assured full cooperation and security cover to staff deputed for Census 2023