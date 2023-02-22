Share:

LAHORE - Care­taker Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir visited the shrine of eminent Sufi Haz­rat Mian Mir (RA), here on Tuesday. Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pun­jab Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari was also present on the occasion. The Minister laid floral wreath on the grave of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) and recited Fateha. He vis­ited different parts of the shrine and reviewed the provision of facilities to the devotees under the manage­ment of Auqaf department. The Minister was briefed by the Auqaf authorities on the renovation of Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir. Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir while speaking on this occasion said that the mission of har­mony and brotherhood of a great spiritual figure like Hazrat Mian Mir should be carried forward, adding, “The country is in dire need of solidarity and unity at this time.” The message of inter-faith harmony must be spread from the ‘mihrab and minber’, he added.