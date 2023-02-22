Share:

To live a successful and complacent life, one must make a mission statement and whatsoever the situation arises, one should not deviate from it. And once anyone perseveres on the mission statement, the day comes when it pays back. For instance, Lawrencepur had made a mission statement before the start of their business that they would not compromise on the quality of the fabric come what may whether they get the loss or benefit from their business and Albaik restaurant in Saudi Arabia made their mission statement that they would give a certain amount of money like 2% in charity whatsoever they earn. Both businesses are reputed now and have good names worldwide and people prefer to be their customers.

Well, as an individual or as a nation if we make a mission statement that we would not do corruption and would not allow anyone to do the same whatever happens, the day is not far away when we start progressing because whether it is an IMF installment or any foreign country’s aid is spent honestly and in the right direction we would see some improvement in the country but it is not the case which depicts that there is something at the bottom.

Instead, we as a nation exploit the situation like what happened in the name of flood in our country which mostly made horrible destruction in Sindh and Balochistan that 100% of donations and stuff could not reach to affected people then where it has vanished is a question mark and tell us the sad story of our nation’s norm.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.