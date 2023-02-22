Share:

KARACHI-We’re living in a fast-paced world where science and technology have advanced by leaps and bounds, revolutionizing the diagnostic and treatment options available today. Another industry that has experienced a similar pace of technological advancement is the tobacco industry. Today, the world is estimated to be home to more than 1 billion smokers, who are not fully aware of the risks of smoking. Despite warnings and graphic images of the harms of smoking, 9 out of 10 people choose to continue smoking.

Years of research and innovation in the industry have led to the development of alternative products that empower smokers to finally throw away the cigarette. This is why mitigating risks is a lot more achievable for those who cannot go cold turkey.

As with most industries, technology has changed the landscape, requiring a pragmatic recalibration of strategies and a creative recognition of opportunities that did not exist before for smokers who wish to continue smoking. The introduction of less harmful alternatives like vapes, e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products are known to cause 90-95% less harm in comparison to cigarettes.

Out of the 6,000 chemicals released from cigarette smoke, at least 100 have been found by science to cause harm to the human body. That gives smokers 100 reasons to switch to alternatives. Additionally, with the implementation of better, pro-people policies for less harmful alternatives, Pakistan can also make the switch for its smoking population.