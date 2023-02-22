Share:

Once again, there was an exchange of fire along the Torkham border between Afghanistan and Pakistan that left a guard injured. This is the latest line of attack directly from the country, after Taliban forces fired across the Chaman border in November and twice again in December, not to mention the attacks being carried out by the Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) which seems to have been acting with impunity ever since the Taliban took over. While a part of the problem can be attributed to our neighbour, we must recognise that a majority of it is our own doing. Taking on an unclear and inconsistent stance came with the violence drawbacks we are experiencing today.

In response to the crossfire, the Afghanistan government shut the border crossing, blaming Pakistan for failing to uphold its commitments. Whether this is true or not is up for debate but the reality of this situation is that people living along the border are scared of this growing militancy and violence, on top of being starved due to missed trade opportunities. There is a very evident need for us to adopt a stronger and more decisive stance when it comes to dealing with Afghanistan, and this fact was reiterated by the Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as well. However, this was not the line of argument that was used before; our foreign office was inclined towards negotiating and rehabilitating with the Taliban, and organisations like the TTP. It is this back and forth that is the root of the problem.

There has been no obstacle too monumental for Pakistan to overcome and this rising militancy is something we have fought before as well. The main point of focus must be clarity; clarity in how we view the regime, what stance we want to take regarding it all and how we will overcome all the problems that come with it. Without this, terrorism and violence are bound to spread as certain groups take advantage of the indecisive nature of our government. If what we desire is to take a more assertive stance, it is a valid and justified stance to take considering the price we have paid in human life. The government cannot be scared and must act with the ferocity that the situation requires.