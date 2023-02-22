Share:

PESHAWAR - Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday inaugurated the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) distribution network and supply projects for 26 villages of Tehsil Katlang, Mardan.

The inauguration ceremony was held on the occasion of workers convention, during which thousands of workers from different political parties, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Awami National Party, joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In his address, Muqam said that the project was approved by Nawaz Sharif himself, but the Pakistan Tehreeke- Insaf (PTI) government interrupted work on most development projects across the province.

He said that the PTI stopped progress on the project and deprived the people of Katlang of this gift. “The PML-N puts the welfare of the public first, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, they have brought this gift to the people of Katlang,” he added.

“The project was approved by Nawaz Sharif himself as a result of the efforts of late Rahimullah Yousafzai. The PTI stopped progress on the project and deprived the people of this gift. The people of Katlang will soon benefit from this project.”

He said, “There should be same law for all in the country. Frustration has spread amongst the prisoners who feel that some individuals are stronger than the law.” Muqam said, “Rising inflation in the country today speaks volumes about the poor performance of Imran and his incompetent team during PTI government.”

Amir Muqam said that Imran would have to account for his false statements, who once used to talk about American conspiracy and “today denies it blatantly.”

He said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should now put PML-N to test that “has fought their case without any mandate.”

“Maryam Nawaz will address a public gathering in Takhtbhai, Mardan in the mid of March,” he said.

During workers convention, Sahibzada Iftikhar Bacha from Jamiat Ulema- e-Islam, Rafiullah and Dr Bahadur Syed from Awami National Party joined the PML-N along with thousands of their comrades.

Earlier, the PM aide inaugurated the SNGPL distribution network and supply projects to 26 villages of Tehsil Katlang, including Shamuzu, Babuzai, Mian Khan/Singao, Alamganj and others